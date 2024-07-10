Bloodborne fans have no peace. For years they have been asking in vain for an updated version of the game, clinging to every little sign of its existence. Now it has even appeared the PlayStation 5 version on PlayStation Stars as reported by several users on various social networks, first of all Reddit. Let’s say right away that it could simply be a graphic error.

The wait for Bloodborne

More precisely, PlayStation Stars Lists The Old Hunters DLC for Bloodborne as a PS5 Game. Of course, we doubt that Sony would have announced a similar project in this way and many are leaning towards the theory of a mistake. The association between FromSoftware’s game and the latest generation console has nevertheless once again sparked requests from the community, which has somehow regained hope.

Bloodborne for PS5 on PS Stars.

It’s a shame that the latest rumors say that nothing is in the works. Of course, it’s not out of the question that something could arrive in the future, considering that Demon’s Souls, the title that founded the soulslike genre, received a remake at the beginning of the generation. There’s also the possibility that sooner or later it will be released on PCa platform on which Sony is investing heavily, launching many exclusive PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.

After all, it’s a great time to launch a Souls, even a simple remaster, considering how the success of Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest effort, has spread to the entire genre, ensuring excellent sales for clone titles like Lies of P and Lords of the Fallen. Why not relaunch Bloodborne in such a favorable context? This is a question that many fans would like Sony to finally answer.