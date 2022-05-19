The world of Bloodborne expands with Lady of the Lanternshowever not in the way fans were hoping it would, as it will be an official comic.

They are in fact many years that fans of this series are waiting for more DLC, the more savvy turn their wishes directly on a Bloodborne 2and who knows if this was not the novelty that Colin Moriarty was talking about (which we have already dealt with in this article).

The fact is that anyone expecting an announcement of a DLC or a second chapter in the Bloodborne saga, might be a little disappointedas the phantom expansion we are talking about + a comic, produced in a limited series by Titan Comics and titled Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns.

This comic will focus on the perspectives of the citizens of Yharnam, and how they will experience the story of the infection and the arrival of the hunters in the city.

Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns, which will be available from July 27 in English, is written by Cullen Bunn with drawings by Piotr Kowalksi, colors by Brad Simpson and texts by Andworld Design. The first issue will also feature variants by Abigail Harding, Damien Worm, and Piotr Kowalski.

The comic series will consist of four issues, and should cover the narrative arc preceding the events of the game, released in 2015 and developed by FromSoftware. For some time, fans have begun clamoring for a second chapter, but the software house has instead concentrated its forces on Elden Ring.

This new comic may not be exactly the answer Bloodborne fans would have wanted, however it is something that adds lore to a story that is already full of valid reasons to retrieve the game, if you haven’t already.

Who knows, maybe this official comic entitled Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns will not be the last project we will see to “wear” the Bloodborne brand, we are still confident in the announcement of a second chapter. In the meantime, we invite you to stay glued to these pages of ours.