The official PlayStation blog has published the statistics with the most played PS Now from both consoles and PC.

For months, a large part of the gaming community has been asking for two things related to Bloodborne, one of FromSoftware’s most successful games. On the one hand, let the version arrive enhanced for PS5 with 4K and 60 FPS as with other PlayStation Studios titles. On the other, taking advantage of the fact that the Japanese publisher is publishing several of its games on PC, which publish the dark adventure of the hunter. At the moment, neither of the two occurs, although the latter has nuances.

Thanks to the PlayStation Now service, players can take advantage of the cloud service to enjoy PlayStation games on PC. There are over 700 PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles available and, among them, is Bloodborne. Now him official PlayStation blog wanted to recapitulate which have been the most played adventures and, beware, we are curious.

Bloodborne on PC is one of the most repeated requests by the FromSoftware communityWhile on PS4 and PS5 consoles the three most played on PS Now have been Marvel’s Avengers, Horizon Zero Dawn and COD: Black Ops 3, in that order, from PC things change. And as you may have imagined, Bloodborne is the game in the catalog to which more users of the subscription service have spent time playing from the computer, followed by Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.

This does not have to mean anything but it can also be a vindictive coincidence. Fans want to take advantage of the versatility of the PC to play one of FromSoftware’s most loved titles and they show it. The studio seems to be very busy with Elden Ring, but of course, if Bloodborne were announced for the computer, many would be happier than when there is a full moon.

