Whereas Bloodborne only came out on PS4 now around eight years old and never received a native PS5 update, that’s an interesting achievement, showing how much it is loved by the community. According to TrueTrophies his achievement comes from the many players still trying to platinum him.

The TrueTrophies site has published an interesting statistic, based on the 3.2 million active PSN accounts monitored by the site, which wants Bloodborne most played of many titles for PS5 released during the 2023 . The data refer to July, so they are very recent.

The beaten games

Bloodborne is still very loved

The list of games beaten by Bloodborne in July 2023 is definitely large and also includes several blockbusters and some new releases. Let’s read it:

Dead Island 2

Monster Hunter Rise

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Exoprimal

Crash Team Rumble

dead space

Wild Hearts

Forspoken

Tchia

Like A Dragon Ishin

Atomic Heart

humanity

Octopath Traveler 2

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection

Meet Your Maker

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

TrueTrophies is about a detachment very big between Bloodborne and most of the titles listed, such as the one with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, with the FromSoftware title that made 68.02% more players during the month, or those with Dead Island 2 (20.32% more players) and Monster Hunter Rise (38.21% more players). Also interesting is the data from Exoprimal which, despite being a freshly launched title, saw Bloodborne prevail with 55.09% more players.

Of course, many titles have come out over the year that currently have more players than Bloodborne (God forbid), such as Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy XVI, Naraka Bladepoint, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV, but considering that we are talking about a 2015 game, this is not too surprising and is not to its detriment.

However, these numbers leave a bitter taste in the mouth, if we think of the fact that, despite the love of the community, Bloodborne has not received any updates, apart from the amateur ones, and the longed-for remastered version appears only a mirage.