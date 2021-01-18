Bloodborne is one of the favorite games of the owners of a Playstation 4 for several reasons; The world design is very attractive, the combat is addictive and the experience is outstanding. But what if the game had been a title for the PSX?

You’ll see, FromSoftware, the team that developed Bloodborne, has a long history creating games and in the 90’s he made several titles for the first PlayStation. With this data exposed, can you imagine they would have made a game like Souls for the old Sony console?

Well, one user was given the task of designing a demake for the first PlayStation of Bloodborne and the result is very interesting, especially for the detail of preserving some iconic moments of this game that is exclusive to PS4.

For todays Bloodborne PSX Dev thread we’re starting with further polish on the visceral attacks. Made the animation a little more punchy and also made visceral attacks survivable (before they were a guaranteed death. Now they do a set amount of damage) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/B9wbBDW09e – Lilymeister ✨🏳️‍⚧️ BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 15, 2021

It is worth emphasizing that this version of Bloodborne is designed to run in the first PlayStationHowever, it may be difficult to put so much detail and precision into such a game. What is that the result is very interesting.

What we do have to applaud is that it looks like a technical demo in every sense of the word. Can you imagine if we had seen a game like Souls in the 32-bit generation? It is worth that the closest thing was Tenchu.

Bloodborne on the first PlayStation looks like a colossal job

The work done and exposed of the 32-bit version of Bloodborne through the Twitter account of Lilymeister It shows us in great detail that the loading screens have congruence, also the movements of the protagonist, not even the enemies on the screen.

The only problem that we see and that always requires additional work in video games, is the setting. We do not have even remotely the same gothic place as in the original title and that may take away your desire to try it, but, with the effort exposed, it makes you want to see more.

Do not stop following the account of Lilymeister to learn more about this Bloodborne demake that we do not know what it will end up in or how far it will go.

