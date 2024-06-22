Will Bloodborne ever release on PC? FromSoftware’s PS4 exclusive has never received an official conversion and, to be honest, we don’t even see one on the horizon. After all, PlayStation users have been asking for an update or re-release of the original for years, without being satisfied, so the hopes that something will move officially are very few. However, a modder does not want to give up and is attempting to offer a similar experience on PC, modifying Elden Ring.

The mod in question is called Graceborne and was created by modder Noctis, with really excellent results, so much so that it is the closest thing to Bloodborne that you can try on PC. The modder has indeed modified mechanics, weapons and atmosphere of Elden Ring obtaining a more than convincing effect.