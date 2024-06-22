Will Bloodborne ever release on PC? FromSoftware’s PS4 exclusive has never received an official conversion and, to be honest, we don’t even see one on the horizon. After all, PlayStation users have been asking for an update or re-release of the original for years, without being satisfied, so the hopes that something will move officially are very few. However, a modder does not want to give up and is attempting to offer a similar experience on PC, modifying Elden Ring.
The mod in question is called Graceborne and was created by modder Noctis, with really excellent results, so much so that it is the closest thing to Bloodborne that you can try on PC. The modder has indeed modified mechanics, weapons and atmosphere of Elden Ring obtaining a more than convincing effect.
Where to download it
Then the entire Elden Ring map was plunged into eternal darkness, the original weapons were added and mechanics like parrying with guns, fast steps, zero load limits for equipment and even a Bloodborne-style healing mechanic. Many of the bosses and normal enemies have been revised to better fit a gothic world.
The developer says that in Graceborne the player has 22 new sets of armor, 35 weapons, 17 souped-up weapons and five firearms at their disposal. The mod it is still in alpha phase. It doesn’t currently work with Shadow of the Erdtree, but fixes are coming to make it compatible. Obviously there is no shortage of bugs, but they are being resolved. After all, we forgave those of Elden Ring at launch, so why should we be shocked by those of an amateur mod?
To download Graceborne, all you have to do is go to Nexus Mods and follow the installation instructions after downloading it.
