After managing to get it going Bloodborne and other games at 60fps on PS5the hacker/modder Illusion he went even further in his undertaking, bringing some PS4 games, including the famous Souls-like exclusive from FromSoftware, also to 120 fps.
At the moment we only have confirmation through a short tweet, so there are no big explanations about it: the images refer, in particular to Bloodborne and Gravity Rush 2, with the text reporting “120 fps for PS4 games on modified PS5s are now possible!”
No great explanations are given in this regard, but considering the fame that surrounds Illusion we have no difficulty in believing that he managed to achieve this result, even if the level of performance achieved and on which titles.
Illusion continues its modding work
The images in the message below, in fact, seem to show a rather unstable trend in the frame-rate, but the fact that 120 fps is actually reached is still significant.
Previously, Illusion had announced the possibility of playing Bloodborne at 60 fps on PS5, which is still a dream for players, given that neither Sony nor FromSoftware have yet put their hands on optimizing the game to make it run better on PS5.
Carrying on this work, Illusion has now also reached 120 fps, demonstrating that room for maneuverin this sense, there would be some on PS5, only that the software requires a special patch that can only work on modified consoles with locked firmware.
#Bloodborne #PS4 #games #run #120fps #PS5 #modded #console
Leave a Reply