After managing to get it going Bloodborne and other games at 60fps on PS5the hacker/modder Illusion he went even further in his undertaking, bringing some PS4 games, including the famous Souls-like exclusive from FromSoftware, also to 120 fps.

At the moment we only have confirmation through a short tweet, so there are no big explanations about it: the images refer, in particular to Bloodborne and Gravity Rush 2, with the text reporting “120 fps for PS4 games on modified PS5s are now possible!”

No great explanations are given in this regard, but considering the fame that surrounds Illusion we have no difficulty in believing that he managed to achieve this result, even if the level of performance achieved and on which titles.