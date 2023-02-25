Remakes are not always appreciated, especially if they are dedicated to recent games. Bloodborne, however, is one of the big names requested by souls-like gamers. For some, a small patch to reach 60 FPS would be enough, but for others, a real remake that exploits the potential of PS5 is a must. For the moment, everything is silent on the side of Sony, so a fan has decided to start a personal project. Let’s talk about Maxime Foulquier (this is the name of the YouTube channel) who showed a video of his own remake of Bloodborne in Unreal Engine 5.

As you can see just below, for now it’s just one glimpse of Central Yharnam, but the first impact is certainly positive. You immediately notice the differences compared to the real Bloodborne for PS4, especially in terms of lighting.

Foulquier specifies that what he is making is original, that is the assets are made using Blender: Not modifying Bloodborne’s original assets. However, this means that the whole thing will take quite a bit of time, also because we assume it is only a secondary project, not its main focus.

Even assuming this Bloodborne remake in Unreal Engine 5 continues, one wonders if Sony and FromSoftware can’t decide that it can’t be allowed to exist. It’s one thing to make original projects like Bloodborne PSX, but quite another to come up with a 1:1 makeover.

For now it’s too early to worry, in any case: we recommend follow the Foulquier channel to show support and see future updates on the project.