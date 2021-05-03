Bloodborne 2 It has been a long time between fan requests, and although it has been six years since the first part was released, there is still no news of a sequel.

Followers of this work by From Software They have even created their own versions using illustrations, and one of them recently caught the eye.

One of the studio artists PlayGround Games created his own version of Bloodborne 2, although it made important changes that make it look like a different title.

Bloodborne 2 imagined in a desert

Thomas chamberlain He works as a conceptual artist in this studio, although from time to time he lets his imagination run wild to create his own interpretation of other games.

What Bloodborne 2 It has not been mentioned within the next plans of From SoftwareHe decided to create his own version, but left the gloomy Victorian city behind to take it to a desert landscape.

Chamberlain shared this peculiar vision through his profile of ArtStation, and as you can see, it seems like a completely different title.

The artist managed to create a whole concept around his own idea of Bloodborne 2, and although the change of scenery seems far-fetched, it actually makes a lot of sense.

There are several influences that came together to give life to the title of From Software, and one of them are the stories of HP Lovecraft.

One of his works is The Nameless City, known in Spanish as The Nameless City, where everything takes place in the middle of the Arabian desert, so terrifying creatures hidden in the sand could well appear.

This interpretation of Bloodborne 2 It does not correspond to a game in development, but to a concept developed solely for fun.

Would you like the sequel to take place in the desert?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



