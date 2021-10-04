Bloodborne 2 does it exist and will it be a title on PS5? The rumors seem to suggest yes. In a post published on Twitter by Colin Moriarty, co-founder of Kinda Fuzzy, reads:

I’ve heard Bluepoint may be on its way to Yharnam.

It would seem like a gift for fans of Bloodborne, a souls-like dark fantasy video game released in 2015 for PlayStation 4, developed by the Japanese software house FromSoftware and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. Yharnam it is, in fact, the imaginary city that represents the main scenario of the videogame.

The reporter and insider claims that Bluepoint, recently joined studio PlayStation Studios, would be working on a project related to the intellectual property of Bloodborne, and coming to Sony’s next-gen console. Moriarty doesn’t add much more information about it, and it’s not known for sure what kind of project Bluepoint is at work on.

It could be one remastered version from Bloodborne, of a remake or a sequel, a hypothesis Bloodborne 2 which has been rumored by several users on the web and which, as an option, represents the one that most reflects the hopes of fans.

A further clue may have been provided directly by the leaders of Bluepoint who, after the acquisition by PlayStation Studios, have claimed to be at work on original content. It could be the sequel to Bloodborne?

The latter is now a cult title for PlayStation 4 players, and a great success was also achieved by the DLC The Old Hunters. It encompasses many additional hours of gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge for everyone and great technical, artistic and lore care. In our special guide there are the solutions for completing the secondary missions of the NPCs of The Old Hunters.

The insider Lance McDonald he also anticipated, last July, some ports that would arrive on PC. Unfortunately, lovers of Bloodborne they had to prepare for bad news: although many are still waiting for it, soulslike does not seem to be among the titles that Sony wants to make available for mouse and keyboard.

For official information regarding a hypothetical Bloodborne 2 on PS5 we still have to wait, but we hope that the wish of the fans will soon be realized by a communication from Sony.