Blood West has one exit date Official Full Version: The game will be available on PC this December, ending the current Early Access period by then. To reveal the news is the new trailerpublished on the occasion of the Guerrilla Collective 2023.

Set in a Wild West full of dark fantasy influences, Blood West puts us in command of a cowboy who does not give up on horror and decides to face it, using a large arsenal of weapons to send the dead back to their graves and prevent the world from be invaded by the forces of evil.

The video that you find above takes up a comic style very similar to the one we talked about in the review of Hard West 2, which however, unlike the title developed by Hyperstrange, is a turn-based strategy with hardcore mechanics.

However, it is a moment in which this type of setting seems to be going strong, see also the recent Evil West: the mix between Frontier and demonic creatures holds court and fascinates a large audience, evidently, and Blood West aims to take advantage of it.