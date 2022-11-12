Rubén and Sonia, newlyweds last weekend at the age of 19, should be enjoying their honeymoon today, but they are in mourning, in rigorous black. “They hesitated between traveling to Paris or the Canary Islands,” said Ramón Barrul, the bride’s father, on Friday at the gates of the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid, where Fernando Romero Bruno, 41, one of the wedding guests, met. debate between life and death. He was one of the eight people run over by Micael da Silva, 37 years old and known as The Galicianalready in the early hours of Sunday, at the gates of The ranch, the premises of Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) where they celebrated the link. A gypsy wedding, with more than 200 guests, which ended in a monumental tragedy: four people (Consuelo Bruno, 67; her son Casiano Romero Bruno, 37; Juan Manuel Romero, 68; and Iván MS, 17) They died on the spot, and four other attendees were injured of varying degrees. Among them, Fernando, Casiano’s brother and also Consuelo’s son: “This morning they told us it was a matter of hours, but it’s still there, God is working,” said Ramón, surrounded by dozens of relatives and friends who formed huddles at the doors. of the Madrid hospital.

The celebration began with a large banquet in the restaurant, specializing in roasts, and they had hired singers and music to extend the party. “The wedding was being very beautiful”, remember the relatives. “The bride and groom were happy,” they say, showing some videos in which Sonia is seen wearing a white dress with rhinestones and an emerald green bata de cola (the one of “honor”, after the virginity test); and Rubén, in a suit and tie, both on the shoulders of the guests and dancing cheered on by them.

Already almost touching midnight, Micael da Silva appeared at the premises, with two of his children (17 and 15 years old) and a nephew. He is a distant relative, cousin of a cousin of the groom’s family, unknown to most, they say. “But other people who were not invited to the banquet had also joined the celebration,” says the bride’s father, who in addition to having an agency and a window and vehicle sales company, is an evangelical pastor in the neighborhood of San Isidro, in the Madrid district of Carabanchel, where the family lives. The boyfriend lived with his parents in Villaverde. “It is common at our weddings for people to join the party, nothing happens, as long as he is not a jerk like this,” explains Barrul.

According to several testimonies, Micael da Silva, born in Portugal, began to make recordings with his mobile phone, as seen in the videos posted on social networks, “but he began to record the women’s asses”, “at wear glasses of whiskey bottles to which no one had invited him”, and to warm up the atmosphere, in general. It was then that he got into an argument with one of the guests and the groom’s father, noticing the brawl, called the attention of “the two” involved and asked them to leave and not spoil the celebration.

One of them left, but Da Silva, “one of those who take 3,000 euros from you for not giving you problems,” said he was not leaving. The situation became tense to the point that one of Da Silva’s youngest sons punched the groom’s father, who still has a black eye. It is at that moment when Casiano Romero Bruno, Rubén’s uncle, intervened, who directly grabbed Da Silva and sent him out “with a couple of slaps.” Then a riot broke out outside the premises. “Some grab one another and others to stop the fight and stop it from going any further,” describes the bride’s father. Apparently, he points out, da Silva left the place “humiliated.”

But a few minutes later, and when “people were still coming out to see what was happening or to check that the fight was over”, Da Silva’s car, a silver Toyota Corolla driven by him and with his two children and his nephew in the inside, charged at full speed into the crowd. Specifically, he went for Casiano, the one who had hit him, and for his mother and his brother Fernando, and took five other people with him.

“It is a closed street and I had left the car in the direction of the exit and without parking, not like we left all the others, parked in the direction of the entrance; In addition, the people who gathered outside because of the fight were not on the road, but in the parking lot, they had to turn to run over them, ”explain witnesses to the events. “If you think about it more, it doesn’t come out”, said one of the guests, which coincides with the main hypothesis of the Police: “It is not a matter of jealousy, as has been said, nor of previous sentimental relationships with the girlfriend, the The impression he gives is that of an angry and furious person because he has been humiliated and who uses what he has within his reach, at that time his own car, to improvise revenge. Da Silva has not declared, neither before the Police nor before the head of the Court of Instruction 4 of Torrejón de Ardoz, that he ordered his internment in reported provisional prison and without bail.

“There are no clans here”

“We didn’t know that man at all. There are no clans here, neither Brunos nor Díaz, nor had my daughter had previous relationships with anyone, nor did we know that murderer, we gypsies are not tribes or Indians, here there are people who behave well and people who behave badly, “he explains. Emilia Cortés, the mother of the bride, outraged by the image that the media is giving of her daughter.

It was two in the morning on Sunday and a row of dead and wounded bodies, dressed in their best clothes, surrounded the El Rancho parking lot, where the fatal outrage occurred. “People ran, fled without knowing what was happening”, “some guests were still inside with the party, without knowing anything”. “As they came out, the shouting was increasing”, “some called by phone, others attended to the wounded as best they could”. A huge collective bewilderment still unable to foresee the enormous tragedy that would seal the marriage.

Da Silva fled that scene, leaving behind the vehicle’s license plate, the bumper and some glass. Next to him were his two sons and his nephew. They were intercepted by a Civil Guard vehicle in the El Quiñón de Seseña urbanization (Toledo), where they were allegedly seeking refuge in the home of an acquaintance. They tried to run away, but finally the father and the two sons were arrested. The nephew, already located, has been asked to testify in police offices. 4,500 euros in cash were found in the car. “It does not seem that it corresponds to the theft of the gift of the bride and groom [al que se denomina en argot “la manzana”], nor to a gift that they were going to give to the couple, as has been said, it can even come from drug dealing, ”warn police sources.

The Police fear revenge, which some are already announcing on social networks, and have increased vigilance in the neighborhoods of the victims and the perpetrator of the outrage, and maintain control in the hospitals where there are wounded. “Nothing is going to happen,” says Ramón. “We are not the Cainites who want to paint, we are normal, Christian people who now feel great pain because what should have been my daughter’s best day has turned into the worst.”