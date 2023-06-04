Home page World

Possibly a lifesaver: A new blood test should be able to detect over 50 different types of cancer. In this way, cancer can be identified at an early stage.

Frankfurt – The earlier cancer is diagnosed, the better the treatment. However, preventive medical check-ups are often time-consuming and unpleasant. And here, too, not all cancer findings are always recognized. But that may change now: a blood test gives hope easier diagnosis and early detection.

The company’s Galleri test is said to cover fifty types of cancer Grail Inc. can recognize. That went out of the Syplify study from Oxford University, which was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Oncology in Chicago. The test is said to be able to show tiny fragments of tumor DNA in the blood and is currently still in development.

Cancer diagnosis: blood test proves itself

The Symplify study involved 5,461 people in England and Wales. They had all been referred to the hospital with suspected cancer. The test detected two-thirds of the cancers in the study. He not only showed whether a disease was present, but was also able to show where the cancer was located in 85 percent of the cases that tested positive.

The test was particularly accurate in older patients suffering from an advanced disease. Cancers that are associated with symptoms of a tumor in the upper gastrointestinal tract could be identified or ruled out best.

Blood test as a new chance in cancer detection

Although further tests are required for approval, the blood test could offer the opportunity to make a diagnosis easier and faster in the future. Anyone suffering from symptoms, could be calmed down more quickly if there was no cancer. “This could lead to earlier cancer diagnosis or quicker certainty for people without cancer,” said Dr. Richard Lee from the Institute of Cancer Research The Guardians.

The UK health authority NHS is currently examining the Galleri test in further studies with thousands of people. The aim is to find out whether the test also detects types of cancer that cause no symptoms or cause symptoms only later. These results are said to be loud nv to be published later this year.