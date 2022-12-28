Scientists have developed a blood test that can detect Alzheimer’s. If that test is approved, the disease can be diagnosed more quickly and expensive brain scans and painful punctures in the lower back will be a thing of the past. That reports the British newspaper The Guardian .

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, but early diagnosis is still complicated. Diagnosing the disease requires testing for abnormal accumulations of two certain proteins and neurodegeneration – the slow loss of nerve cells in certain parts of the brain.

This can be done through a combination of scans of the brain and analysis of cerebrospinal fluid taken from the lower back through a puncture. Such a puncture can be painful and people can get a headache or backache. A scan of the brain is expensive and takes a long time.

Important step forward

"Developing a reliable blood test would be an important step forward," Professor Thomas Karikari of the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania told me. The Guardian. "A blood test is cheaper, safer and easier to perform."

While current blood tests can accurately detect abnormalities in the proteins, detecting damage to nerve cells specific to the brain has proven more difficult. The next step is to validate the test in a wider range of patients, including people of different ethnic backgrounds, and people with different stages of memory loss or other possible symptoms of dementia.

It is not yet clear when the test may be available.

