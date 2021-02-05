Snow masses and arctic cold – German weather service (DWD) warns of storms. It is slowly becoming clear when the chaos will begin. Are parts of Germany now threatened by the rare weather phenomenon “blood snow”?

Heavy snowfalls, snow drifts and freezing rain – the DWD warns of dangerous weather conditions in the next few days.

The extreme weather will come to a head over the next few hours. The weather experts expect up to 40 centimeters of fresh snow.

But that’s not all: From Monday, meteorologists expect temperatures of minus 20 degrees.

Munich – Arctic cold air is relentlessly making its way to Northern Germany. That makes the weather situation extremely explosive. Cold and warm air masses collide over Germany. Winter chaos threatens in the north – with snow *, blizzard and freezing rain. There is also a strong east wind. In the Alps, however, there is a foehn. In some regions it is said to be raining heavily – the risk of black ice is particularly high here.

Extreme weather in Germany: There is a risk of chaos here

The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued an official storm warning * for Saturday evening (February 6th from 6:00 p.m.) until Sunday evening (February 7th, 8:00 p.m.).

Up to 40 centimeters of fresh snow can fall during this period. In the first twelve hours, the weather experts expect 15 to 25 centimeters of fresh snow. Locally up to 30 centimeters are not excluded. According to current forecasts, the southern region is particularly affected Lower Saxony , northern North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and Saxony-Anhalt.

, northern (NRW) and Saxony-Anhalt. Massive disabilities in rail and road traffic are to be expected. There is also a risk of snow breakage, the DWD expressly warns.

“Black ice and several hours of freezing rain”

On the night of Sunday, the DWD warns in its warning report: “From NRW via North Hesse to Thuringia and the Western Ore Mountains, sometimes over several hours with FREEZING RAIN with thick SLOPE ICE and DEEP ICE.” The roads are then as smooth as glass

Storm in Germany: Heavy snowfalls are to be expected here

On Sunday, the focus of the snowfall stretches in a strip from Emsland, northern North Rhine-Westphalia over southern Lower Saxony to Saxony-Anhalt. According to the DWD, there are still uncertainties about the amount of snow. Corresponding warnings will be issued on Saturday.

However, it also snows in Hamburg, Leipzig, Dresden and Berlin. The German Weather Service (DWD) currently expects 20 centimeters of fresh snow in Berlin and Brandenburg. Citizens should stay at home if possible, recommends the Brandenburg ministry.

Saharan dust – rare weather phenomenon: the blood snow

According to meteorologist Jan Schenk, the massive Sahara dust in the air is from The Weather Channel a massive problem. “This dust causes more condensation in the clouds and thus more snow,” predicts Schenk. This would not be shown in the weather models.

The Sahara dust could also cause a rare weather phenomenon: blood snow. A very rare event, stresses weather expert Schenk. However, in his opinion, the east wind is simply too strong to be able to observe this weather phenomenon of blood snow. With gusts of up to 80 km / h, like on Sunday, there is no chance of that. In the south it is more likely that there will be a rain of blood. Rain of blood is also rare *. But when the reddish colored Saharan dust is whirled into the atmosphere, winds can carry the sand to Central Europe and also to Germany. (ml)