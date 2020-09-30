Blood collection is strongly impacted by the health crisis because it relies mainly on mobile blood collection which, in normal times, goes to businesses or universities.

The appeals for donations did nothing: stocks are at their lowest. At the Maison du Don de Cabanel in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, there are only 13 days left, which is particularly little.

“As a priority, we need blood donors, whatever the groups but especially the O, B and A negative. When they arrive on the sites, according to the needs of the day, we direct them towards a particular type of donation”, explains Dr Geneviève Woimant, Doctor in charge of the place.

“Today the account is not there in a context where the recovery of the hospital activity is very sustained: we deliver more than what we collect and the reserves are falling. They reached this morning the threshold of 82,000 bags. red blood cells in reserve, a level not reached for 10 years. At least 100,000 bags are needed to have a level of reserve allowing to have enough blood from each group in all hospitals “, indicates a press release from the French Blood Establishment.

[#Urgence #DonDeSang]🩸 Alert on the level of blood reserves, at their lowest for ten years. The situation is unprecedented, we need you! ✔ Find your collection: https://t.co/pqa4UQ8b7z

✔ Make an appointment: https://t.co/64D2ypw9qt

📰Press release: https://t.co/nmjgDRVLXM pic.twitter.com/d89qG7RZzX – French blood establishment (@EFS_dondesang) September 22, 2020

Difficult collection

The health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic is seriously disrupting blood collection. Because 80% of donations normally come from mobile fundraising. But the teams that come to take the blood by truck no longer fill up.

“Since March, companies and universities have barely hosted blood drives due to the impacts of Covid-19 (telework, distance courses, health protocols, etc.). The EFS is working to replace canceled collections and to extend its time slots “, continues the EFS in this document.

From now on, withdrawals (which last only 20 minutes) are made by appointment to avoid queues. In Île-de-France, 12 sites await all the volunteers. It takes 1,700 donations every day to cover all the needs of the region.