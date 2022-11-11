For the first clinical trial in the world, it was administered of blood produced in the laboratory, to see how it behaves and if the body reacts negatively. There Creating synthetic blood is incredibly difficult and will likely not replace current blood donationsbut it could represent a turning point in the shortage of rare blood groups if the trials are successful.

The blood produced in the laboratory has now been transfused into another person in a first worldwide clinical trial.

The blood was produced from stem cells taken from donors and transfused into patients in a randomized clinical trial called RESTORE. RESTORE studies aim to help patients with blood disorders (such as sickle cell anemia) and with rare blood groups.

This is the first time in the world that blood produced in a laboratory has been given to another person as part of a blood transfusion process, and if proven safe and effective, the red blood cells manufactured could over time revolutionize treatments for people with blood diseases such as sickle cell anemia and rare blood groupsThis is because it can be difficult to find enough well-matched donated blood for some people with these disorders.

The RESTORE study is a joint research initiative of NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) andUniversity of Bristolin collaboration with theCambridge University, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Cambridge Clinical Research Facility and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It is also partly funded by an NIHR grant.

How the laboratory-produced blood study will develop

I study is studying the lifespan of cells grown in the laboratory compared to standard red blood cell infusions of the same donor. The lab-grown blood cells are all fresh, so the testing team he expects them to work better than a transfusion similar to donated red blood cells standardwhich contains cells of varying ages.

Also, if laboratory-produced blood lasts longer in the body, patients who need blood regularly may not need transfusions as often, which would reduce the iron overload from frequent transfusions, which can lead to serious complications.

The trial is the first step towards making blood produced in the laboratory available as a future clinical product, and for the foreseeable future, the cells produced could only be used for a very small number of patients with very complex transfusion needs, nevertheless, NHSBT continues to rely on the generosity of donors.

Two people have so far been transfused with laboratory-produced blood; patients were carefully monitored e no unwanted side effects were reported. They are fine and healthy. Participant identities infused so far are not currently released, to help keep the process “blind”.

The amount of laboratory-produced blood that is infused varies, but is about 5-10 mlto get an idea let’s talk about one or two teaspoons.

Donors were recruited from the NHSBT blood donor base. They donated blood to the process and the stem cells were separated from their blood. These stem cells were then cultured to make red blood cells in a laboratory at the NHSBT Advanced Therapies Unit in Bristol. Blood recipients were recruited from healthy NIHR BioResource members.

A minimum of 10 participants will receive two mini transfusions at least four months apart, one of standard donated red blood cells and one of laboratory grown red blood cells, to find out if the young red blood cells produced in the laboratory last longer. long cell produced in the body laboratory.

More studies are needed before clinical use, but this research marks a significant step in using laboratory-grown red blood cells to improve treatment for patients with rare blood types or people with complex transfusion needs.

The teacher Ashley Toye, Professor of Cell Biology at the University of Bristol and Director of the NIHR Blood and Transplant Unit in red blood cell products, in a notehe has declared:

“This challenging and exciting trial is a huge stepping stone to producing blood from stem cells. This is the first time that laboratory-grown blood from an allogeneic donor has been transfused and we are excited to see how well the cells perform at the end of the clinical trial. “

The chief researcherprofessor Cedric Ghevaertprofessor of transfusion medicine and consultant hematologist at the University of Cambridge and the NHSBT, said:

“We hope our lab-grown red blood cells will last longer than those that come from blood donors. If our study, the first of its kind in the world, is successful, it will mean that patients who currently need regular long-term blood transfusions will need fewer transfusions in the future, helping to transform their care. “

There Dr. Rebecca Cardigan, component development manager at NHSBT and an affiliate lecturer at the University of Cambridgehe has declared:

“It’s really great that we are now able to grow enough red blood cells to medical grade to allow this trial to begin, we can’t wait to see the results and if they perform better than standard red blood cells.”

