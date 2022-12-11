Blood pressure | Medicines do not help some hypertensive patients – this is treatment-resistant hypertension

High blood pressure is treated effectively with comprehensive treatment, i.e. combining lifestyle and drug treatments. A completely new kind of medicine is also being developed.

Too high blood pressure is tricky because it rarely feels like anything. High blood pressure causes heart attacks, arrhythmias, strokes and heart failure. Against increased blood pressure, the heart has to do more work, which puts it under strain. Blood pressure is defined as elevated if the upper value exceeds 140 and the lower value exceeds 90 millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

An estimated two million adults in Finland have hypertension. Less than a third of Finns over 30 years of age use blood pressure medication. However, of those with high blood pressure, almost half do not use blood pressure medication.

Some of them, who have high blood pressure are not helped by the medication they are prescribed. Then we’ll talk of treatment-resistant hypertension.

“Especially in patients with acute myocardial infarction, new atrial fibrillation or acute heart failure, treatment-resistant hypertension is found in the background”, says the vice-president of the Finnish Cardiological Society and assistant professor of cardiology Tuomas Kiviniemi from Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks).

According to Kiviniemi, the situation can be explained by the fact that, for example, after starting blood pressure medication, the patient forgets about lifestyle therapy, the most important of which is reducing salt consumption.

“Salt can easily exceed the recommendations from a normal diet, so you really have to pay attention to it,” he says.

Moderate endurance exercise also lowers blood pressure by an average of 8/5 mmHg in those with high blood pressure. So it’s worth exercising, even if you’re taking blood pressure medication.

“ In addition to salt, non-prescription anti-inflammatory drugs raise blood pressure.

According to Kiviniemi, high blood pressure readings can also be considered a transient stress phenomenon, although high readings rarely go away by themselves. Because high blood pressure, especially in the early stages, has no symptoms, treatment is often delayed.

If you start the drug treatment in time with a sufficient dose and take the drug regularly, it reduces the risk of, for example, cerebrovascular disorders, says Kiviniemi.

“The most common reason for still high blood pressure is that the medication is not used at all or even obtained from the pharmacy,” says Kiviniemi.

Also internal medicine and nephrology specialist Daniel Gordin reminds of the importance of lifestyle alongside drug therapy in the treatment of high blood pressure. Gordin heads the hypertension clinic of Helsinki University Hospital (Hyks).

“Not only does the use of salt raise blood pressure, it also weakens the effectiveness of medicines. Salmiakki and licorice are also eaten in abundance in Finland, and in others they raise the blood pressure level significantly,” says Gordin.

In addition to salt, for example, over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs increase blood pressure if they are used continuously.

Blood pressure the body is regulated by several mechanisms, all of which are tried to be affected in some way by medicines. Simply put, blood pressure medications dilate blood vessels, remove salt and fluid from the body, and reduce the activity of the involuntary sympathetic nervous system, like beta-blockers, which lower the heart rate.

According to Gordin, the effect of stress and, for example, insomnia on blood pressure is individual, but he remembers several cases where retirement has made it easier to treat high blood pressure.

“I remember at least one patient whose blood pressure medication could be stopped after retirement,” says Gordin.

People with severe kidney failure often suffer from high blood pressure, because the kidneys regulate the blood pressure level by many different mechanisms, such as producing hormones that affect the blood pressure level.

“If other treatments do not help, a carefully selected group of patients can try device therapy, in which a catheter is inserted into the blood vessels of the kidneys. The procedure gently burns the nerve endings in the blood vessel walls,” says Gordin.

To choose not a single new actual blood pressure medication came out for years, but the medical treatment of diabetes and heart and kidney disease has, according to Gordin, been revolutionized in recent years.

Tuomas Kiviniemikin says that blood pressure is also lowered by new drugs that affect weight control, which are used a lot in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In addition, bariatric surgery, where the weight drops by up to 20 percent, effectively lowers blood pressure.

“Even a ten percent weight loss in an overweight patient lowers blood pressure,” says Kiviniemi.

Fresh In the New England Journal of Medicine reported on a brand new type of blood pressure drug, baxdrostat, which both Kiviniemi and Gordin see as promising. The article reports that during the three-month follow-up, the systolic blood pressure decreased by 8–11 mmHg more in those receiving the drug than in the placebo group.

“However, the research must be repeated in larger and longer-term studies in order to verify its effect,” says Gordin.

