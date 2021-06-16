E.one third of adult Germans have high blood pressure, i.e. readings above 140/90 millimeters of mercury. In addition, 60 percent of people with healthy blood pressure are far too close to the limit. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for strokes and heart attacks. But high blood pressure usually has no symptoms for a long time, so it goes unnoticed, and the majority of the diagnosed patients do not have the disease under control.

The cumbersome measurement with the cuff also contributes to this. It is measured too seldom, be it during irregular visits to the doctor’s office or at home every now and then. Now it’s all getting easier because smartwatches and other non-cuffed products continuously and conveniently measure blood pressure. One of the first devices with optical blood pressure monitoring is the Aktiia bracelet from the Swiss start-up of the same name. It illuminates the skin with green light to analyze how the arteries pulsate beneath the surface of the skin – like when measuring your heart rate. But instead of just counting the heartbeats, the shape of the beats is analyzed. The pulse formation of the skin arteries provides information about the blood pressure.

In this way, blood pressure can be recorded around the clock, imperceptibly, without inflating a cuff and, according to the start-up, the accuracy has been proven by clinical studies. We tried the whole thing.



The Aktiia blood pressure sensor on the plastic strap.

:



Image: Manufacturer





You get two boxes. One has a traditional cuff measuring device with a plastic attachment. A display is missing. Rather, the facility begins by pairing this cuff with the smartphone app. This does not work if it is attached to the charger, there is no reference to this in the manual.

The bracelet itself is in the second box. It is made of a very cheap-looking plastic with the optical sensor attached to its underside. It is the size of a phalanx and is charged with an adapter. This sensor must also be linked to the app. This is followed by a calibration on the wrist, the procedure only succeeded after many attempts. In the next step, a reference measurement of blood pressure is taken with the cuff. This shows that you can hardly put on the cuff with the correct positioning of the plastic attachment. It’s a strain. Basically you need a helper, the whole thing is a bad design. Fortunately, you are only plagued with the reference measurement once a month. From now on, the sensor alone measures and displays the values ​​in the app.

However, that looks a little different than expected. As we quickly discovered, Aktiia does not measure during exercise and not during periods of movement. Rather, an acceleration sensor determines the rest phases and then measures. Measurements are taken continuously, but only the average values ​​from two-hour intervals are displayed. Outliers up and down cannot be recognized. Those who are very active do not see twelve average values ​​for a day, but significantly less. Our measurements showed an almost constant blood pressure. We measured frequently with a conventional measuring device and found that the values ​​determined by Aktiia were almost always five to ten millimeters too high.

Annoyingly, the measured values ​​cannot be exported in order to import them into other health apps. However, you can create a report as a PDF and share it with the options of the respective operating system.

Overall, the result is mixed: Certainly, measurements are taken more often with this bracelet, the database is growing in breadth and is more valid. The bracelet costs either 100 euros plus nine euros per month for use or is provided free of charge if you take out a subscription for 200 euros a year. A conventional, certified measuring device costs from 30 euros. Two Samsung smartwatches also offer blood pressure measurement – without a subscription or surcharge. A calibration measurement must also be carried out here. The Aktiia bracelet shows in which direction the whole thing is going. In the future, smartwatches will measure blood pressure. A specialist like this niche product shows the way, but also loses its right to exist.