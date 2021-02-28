On the night of February 29, 2020, one of those rare leap years, Ugo Russo, a 15-year-old boy from the Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood of Naples, set foot in the street with a toy gun thinking of getting some money for the disco. He had left school very early, like 40% of the boys in the city center. He tried his luck working in a bar for 50 euros a week. Then he distributed tomatoes at restaurants in his neighborhood. That night he got on the scooter with a colleague. They went down to the port and gunned down a couple in their car with a Beretta 52 that looked real in the middle of the night. But the man whose Rolex was being stolen, aged 23, turned out to be a carabiniere Out of service. He drew his pistol and fired at the boys five times. Three projectiles struck Ugo – two in the chest and one in the neck as he tried to flee – the others were lost in the night. A year later, not much more is known about what happened. But his face, like that of so many other boys killed in brawls or with the police, presides over one of the corners of the center of Naples that the City Council wants to erase.

