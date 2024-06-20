“Every year thousands of people in Italy receive a diagnosis of blood cancer, but thanks to the progress of research today the chances of recovery have grown considerably. The path still remains long and research continues to represent the greatest hope, since every discovery can offer patients better life prospects. The Ministry of Health will continue to invest in scientific research and promote collaboration between all the actors involved, so that no one is left alone in the fight against these diseases research”. Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in a greeting message to the national president of Ail (Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma), Pino Toro, on the occasion of the 19th National Day for the fight against these tumors, scheduled for tomorrow 21 June, and for Ail’s 55th birthday.

The association supporting scientific research to fight blood cancers promoted the press conference ‘Biomolecular technologies and innovative therapies in Hematology’ today in Rome. The aim of the meeting was to share the progress of hematological research and reiterate an important message to all patients and their families: you are not alone.