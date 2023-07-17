“The ‘Connessioni di vita’ project was born from listening to the need of the patient who asked to improve the communication relationship during the visit with his own clinician” of reference, “but also to improve the communication relationship he had within the family, loved ones or caregivers”. Chiara Gnocchi, Country Communication & Patient Engagement Head Novartis Italy, explains it about the project ‘Life Connections. The guide to interactions that are good for you’, the first neurometric analysis of the interactions that patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms and chronic myeloid leukemia experience with their doctors, family and friends, promoted by Novartis, in collaboration with the Association of patients with mieloproliferative Aipamm, as part of the information and awareness campaign ‘Mielo-Spieghi’.

“The guide – continues Gnocchi – has 10 tips that we hope will help patients living with chronic blood cancer, to better interact with the key players in their treatment path: first of all the doctor, but also family members. This – he reiterates – it was possible thanks to the collaboration with the Behavior and Brain Lab research center of the Iulm University of Milan and with Aipamm, a patient association that helps us in this path that focuses on myeloproliferative diseases, a type of blood cancer of which we deal with, and 10 clinicians, hematologists who are part of the board of the initiative”.

As Gnocchi recalls, “Novartis has been present in the hematology area for over 25 years and this commitment has led to the development of innovative drugs and services that have improved and prolonged the lives of patients. Surely – he points out – the attitude of patients who, more and more, have been able to live with pathologies that have become chronic.In this paradigm shift, the role of the patient has also changed profoundly, towards a more active, more empowered attitude, in taking charge of his own path of diagnosis and treatment.This path, however – concludes Gnocchi – arises absolutely from listening to the needs of the patient and the caregiver, but also of the doctor who is treating this person”.