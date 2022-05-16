The eclipse started around 4:30 am, an hour later the so-called eclipse was complete. Fifteen minutes later, however, the sun rose again and so only the start could be observed. The phenomenon ended at 7:56 a.m., with the moon completely eclipsed between 5:29 a.m. and 6:55 a.m.

In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is exactly between the moon and the sun. The Earth blocks the sunlight, putting the Moon in its shadow. The natural phenomenon was clearly visible in Terschelling and Groningen, among others. Read on under the tweets

People all over the world watched the total eclipse. It was best seen in America. The blood moon, as a total lunar eclipse is also called because of its red glow, was also clearly visible on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

The next total lunar eclipse, which will be visible in its entirety in the Netherlands, will have to wait a little longer. That will only take place on 20 December 2029 in the late evening. The last time this happened was in September 2015.

