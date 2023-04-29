this next 5 of May the world will witness Blood Moon Eclipse. A unique astronomical event that you cannot miss, since on this day our natural satellite will darken and have a slight reddish hue.

The eclipse of the Moon occurs when the Earth prevents the sunlight reaches the moon, casting a shadow on our natural satellite. On this occasion, an eclipse of the Penumbral Moon will take place, which occurs when the moon is only covered by the less dense shadow of the earth called penumbra.

Although this upcoming lunar eclipse has been called “blood Moon”, there is no certainty that the moon acquires a reddish hue during this day. Because the “blood moon” occurs mostly during total lunar eclipses.

Despite this, this astronomical event is one of the most anticipated by observers. According to the projections the penumbral lunar eclipse it will reach its maximum at 17:22 GMT.

Likewise, it is expected that this event can be seen in all its splendor in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, north and east of South America. Sometimes there is no possibility that Latin American countries can enjoy the eclipse directly.