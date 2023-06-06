Madrid. Researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and partner institutions identified protein markers in blood samples that are associated with lung cancer, and developed an algorithm based on them to identify people who will develop the disease. .

These complementary findings were published as separate articles in Nature Communications and in Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Lung cancer is the most frequent cause of death from cancer in the world. Despite advances in treatment, the most promising strategy to improve long-term survival is to advance early detection.

“Cancer screening can save lives, but you have to weigh the benefits against the harm. Blood biomarkers have great potential to better identify people who will develop lung cancer in the future, thus targeting screening for them,” said Hilary Robbins, a scientist at the IARC’s Department of Genomic Epidemiology and co-leader of the studies.

The new studies used proteomic data from six prospective analyzes of population groups participating in the Lung Cancer Cohort Consortium (LC3).

It is an initiative of a large consortium of 25 cohorts from around the world, comprising data from 3 million research volunteers who have been followed for many years.

The authors of the study published in Nature Communications, In the first of its kind to look for early protein markers of lung cancer in pre-diagnosis blood samples, they measured up to 1,200 proteins in samples collected from 731 people with a history of smoking who were subsequently diagnosed with lung cancer within 3 years. after blood collection.

“The result was the identification of 36 protein markers strongly associated with the risk of developing lung cancer,” said Hana Zahed, a doctoral student in IARC’s Department of Genomic Epidemiology and one of the study’s lead authors.

In the second study, published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute Led by Dr. Xiaoshuang Feng, a postdoctoral fellow in the IARC Section of Genomic Epidemiology, the authors used the LC3 data to develop and validate a protein-based risk prediction algorithm.

The protein algorithm outperformed these tools in discriminating between individuals who developed lung cancer and those who did not, demonstrating that the markers have great potential to provide risk information beyond existing prediction tools. .

“The results of these studies are very promising and represent a big step towards the development of a biomarker-based tool to improve clinical decision-making in lung cancer screening,” says Mattias Johansson, a scientist in the Genomic Epidemiology Section. of the CIIC and co-director of the studies. “We are now moving quickly to develop and evaluate an assay that can be used in practice,” he concluded.