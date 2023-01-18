From the side effects of drugs to the burden that the disease has on the person and the family, the quality of life of patients with blood cancers includes many aspects. First of all having to live with the most frequent symptoms: bone pain, weakness and fatigue for no apparent reason, nausea, vomiting, confusion or frequent thirst, numbness or tingling of the limbs and weight loss without changing your eating habits. And although thanks to innovative therapies more and more patients are recovering from the disease, there are many needs of people suffering from hematological neoplasia to which hematologists are called to give answers. But to better manage the difficulties that the patient has to face, it is necessary to be able to evaluate her quality of life. Measuring quality of life (QoL), and then monitoring how the patient feels through self-reported outcomes, is the goal of an innovative model of understanding and intervention promoted by AIL (Italian association against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma) and Aipasim (Italian association for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes).

This is what an article reports on Allies for Health, portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis. Multiple clinical studies – we read – have now demonstrated that scientifically measured, validated and monitored QoL is an innovative model that must be integrated into traditional clinical evaluation (blood tests, instrumental investigations and genetic tests). A good quality of life not only improves life span, but directs therapeutic choices, allows predicting the evolution of the disease and how much it impacts on the patient’s experience.

“The quality of life of the haematological patient has always been a central theme for Ail – he declares Pino Toro, national president of Ail – Thanks to advances in research, the life expectancy of hematological patients continues to grow; for this reason it is essential that their quality of life also increases”.

Listening “directly to the patient’s voice – without the doctor’s filter – is essential to improve and personalize therapies”, according to Aipasim and Ail who in this way bring the patient back to the center of the treatment process. “Particularly, in the case of myelodysplastic syndromes – he explains Paolo Pasini, president of Aipasim – we have tried to integrate the objective aspects of the disease with the subjective ones to optimize the therapies and put the patient at the centre”.

“A patient cannot be treated in the best possible way if one does not take into account how he feels and how he experiences his illness – he concludes Felice Bombaci, national AIL patient group coordinator – Measuring, evaluating and monitoring the quality of life of patients helps not only to understand how the disease will evolve, but also which therapies to choose and which drugs can have a lesser impact on their daily lives”.

The full article is available at: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/il-dialogo-conta/tumori-sangue-da-ail-e-aipasim-un-model-innovativo-improvare-la-qualita-di-vita-dei-pazienti.