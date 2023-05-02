Mexico.- We begin May 2023 with the news that in the coming days the inhabitants of some regions on Earth will be able to witness a lunar eclipse called ‘Blood’, which according to astrology, will influence some zodiac signs.

Astrology connoisseurs affirm that astronomical events have a direct relationship with behavior and what happens in people’s lives, therefore, would be the Aries, Gemini, Cancer and Scorpio the main affectedalthough not the only ones.

We are nothing away from seeing the ‘Full Moon of Flowers’, which this May 2023 will have reddish tints due to the ‘Blood’ lunar eclipse that can only be seen in some countries of the world. Below is a link with more information about it.

This astronomical phenomenon It can be seen in the heights on Friday, May 5Although not everyone in the world will be able to see it directly, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will broadcast it on its official YouTube channel.

Those who believe in astrology consider that space events have the ability to influence the energy of human beings, plants and other animals. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, depending on the zodiac sign.

Effects of the Lunar Eclipse on the signs

In DEBATE we cannot affirm that the zodiac is true, but we cannot refute it either, so we recommend paying attention to the following data if you believe in astrology. The mind is more powerful than many people believe.

The stars indicate that the Leo must be prepared on the eve of the astronomical event, since someone close to them could betray them. A lot of attention to everyone and don’t trust so much who hasn’t earned it yet.

The Virgo will have a change related to their obsessive tendencieswith the full Moon of the Flowers and the Lunar Eclipse of Blood they will be able to relax in this aspect. Libra is another of the zodiac signs that will be greatly affected In all aspects of life.

If you’re Geminijust like me, I have good news: this space event will give you opportunities you can take advantage of if you want to advance the path to success. If you let them pass you don’t know when they will arrive again. Think about it, success not only comes in the professional field, but also in the social, emotional, partner, etc.

Taurus will be favored to some extent in a similar way to VirgoSay goodbye to the uncontrollable rain of emotions that sometimes do not allow you to act impartially.

People Cancer will be charged with positive energy. Pure good vibes. It is the ideal time to do those earrings that you had postponed, again, do not only think about the personal sphere.

Sagittarius will not have such a good time emotionally, but stay calm. It will happen. On the other hand, Scorpios will be filled with good luck.

Capricorn will suffer at work, while Aquarius has to learn from their past mistakes so as not to repeat them. Finally, Pisces is at the ideal time to create winning projects.

Signs of the zodiac negatively affected by the Lunar Eclipse in May 2023