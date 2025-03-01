With the arrival of March, 2025 is about to complete its first quarter. This month is important because it marks the beginning of spring, although in the field of astronomy there are also visible events to the naked eye that deserve our attention. In Wired in Spanish we have prepared this agenda for all spaces of space and contemplation of the sky.

March 8 – The best mercury view

Mercury is one of the brightest planets in the sky, but its proximity to the sun inevitably links it to dawn or sunset. His glow is almost always eclipsed by daylight. However, on March 8, Mercury will reach its maximum elongation. It is the moment in which Mercury is more separate from the star from our perspective on Earth.

When Mercury is at its maximum elongation, it is possible to observe the planet without the additional glow, the most “high” possible on the horizon. Astronomers agree that this is the best time to admire this celestial body.

The great cloud of Magallanes has been launching stars to the Milky Way: a supermassive black hole is responsible One of the dwarf galaxies that orbit the Milky Way could house a black hole with an average mass of 600,000 soles.

March 9 – Luna near Mars

The moon and the planets visible from the earth move through the sky following an imaginary line called ecliptic. Therefore, It is common to see the satellite accompanied by a brilliant star. On March 9, the Moon companion will be Mars. According to the astronomical tracking page Starwalkthis conjunction will have a distance of 1 ° with 48 minutes of arc.

A grade is approximately the width of an extended little finger in the sky, while a minute of arc is 1/60 of a degree. If you point two fingers near the moon on March 9, you will find a reddish point. That is Mars.

March 14 – Total Luna eclipse

The main event of March is the total eclipse of Luna, known as the “Blood Moon.” On March 14, the visible face of the satellite will be covered by the projected shadow of the Earth. In this singular event, the sunlight is dispersed and filters when passing through the atmosphere, so the surface of the moon acquires a red color. The eclipse will be practically visible worldwide, but the inhabitants of the American continent will have a privileged view of the show.

Lunar eclipsePatrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

March 20 – Spring or Autumn Equinox

On March 20, sunlight will be projected directly on Equador de la Earth. This begins spring in the northern hemisphere and autumn in the south. During the equinoxes, the day and night have the same duration.

March 29 – Partial Sun Eclipse

In Europe, northern Asia, northern America and western Africa will be visible a partial sun eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon covers only part of the solar disc, projecting a partial shadow on the surface of the planet. A spectator will probably see how the sun seems to miss a bite, while the day loses some of its light.