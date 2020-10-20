The XVIII Annual Conference of the Donors’ Forum has started its work. Since 2003, over 3000 experts from more than 24 countries of the world have become its participants.

For many years this event has been making a great contribution to the development of recommendations for promoting the ideas of charity and volunteering, sustainable development and social responsibility of business. Every year, the interest of not only Russian, but also foreign public in this event is growing.

“This year the forum is supported by the Federation Council. The Council for the Development of Social Innovations of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation pays great attention to the development of corporate philanthropy, increasing the level of social responsibility of business, creating new formats of interaction with non-profit organizations “, – said at the opening Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Galina Karelova.

The vice-speaker of the Federation Council stressed the particular importance of the theme of the conference this year “The role of charity and social investments in achieving sustainable development goals.”

“The pandemic has made serious changes in the usual way of life, showed that today the state, business and society are more than ever ready to work in close partnership and open dialogue to solve global problems. Russian charity has demonstrated its readiness not only to promptly get involved in their decision, but also to support the implementation of long-term projects in the regions of presence, ”said the Vice-Speaker of the Russian Federation.

Karelova believes that the professionalism of the donor community will contribute to the restoration of the socio-economic environment in the regions, and will also allow the development of specific mechanisms for achieving the National Development Goals of Russia until 2030, outlined President of the country V.V. Putin.

“I am sure that the forum will open up new prospects for fulfilling the set national tasks, will become an effective platform for exchanging best practices, the results of which we will use in promoting the most effective and innovative social solutions, as well as replicating this experience. The Federation Council, in turn, is ready to respond to challenges and provide the necessary legislative support, ”Karelova concluded.