A four-year-old girl’s complaint that her burger had ketchup ended in a New York mother’s strong complaint led to Burger King closing and an investigation. This is the full story.

According to the criteria of

Tiffany Floyd took to her TikTok account to share that she had been horrified to discover that the The children’s menu she had bought for her daughter was splattered with blood.

He shared that The events had occurred specifically at the branch located in Getzville, after going through the drive-thru area at the fast food restaurant around 12 PM

While she was driving, her daughter told her she didn’t want ketchup on her burger, so she decided to take the bag with the intention of returning it, thinking they had probably messed up the order. However, He immediately realized that it was not dressing but blood.

“I looked and there was blood all over his burger, all over the wrapper.“I looked inside the bag, there was blood on his toy, on everything,” the mother shared with the media. The New York Post.

His reaction was to ask him to spit out the food he had already tried and, When he checked his order, he noticed that it also had blood on it.

When he returned to the Burger King branch The manager told him that one of the cooks had cut his hand and was bleeding. and that he was willing to pay him back.

But the mother told her that she was worried about her daughter because, When she spoke to her pediatrician, he told her they would have to wait 30 days to do a blood test. to find out if he had contracted any disease and that the tests will be done every so often for a year just to check that there is no problem.

One of the reasons why this measure should be taken is that The manager refused to give him information about the injured employee. “If they would just make her go and get tested, my daughter wouldn’t have to go through this.”

What did Burger King say about the blood incident in one of its burgers?

After the case became widely known through social media, Burger King’s corporate office contacted Tiffany Floyd and assured her that will be responsible for paying their daughter’s medical expenses.

However, for the worried mother, that is not enough as she fears that she may need some kind of professional help later on, especially since, The girl has emotional damage and has not wanted to eat since then.

The company then assured him that it was deeply upset and concerned to learn of this problem. “We have been in contact with the customer and are working with her to resolve this incident. which was the result of a restaurant crew member injuring his finger and, upon realizing it, immediately walking away.”

In addition, The chain announced that it temporarily closed the restaurant to carry out a deep cleaning. as well as providing training to staff who will be paid for shifts they missed during the closure, but who hope to reopen next week.