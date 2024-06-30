Female suicide bombers – one of whom was carrying a child on her back – were responsible for three attacks that killed 18 people in Gwoza town of Borno statein north-eastern Nigeria. A modus operandi that suggests the hand of the jihadist group Boko Haramdeeply rooted in this region and known for using women for suicide attacks in markets, schools, mosques, churches and large gatherings of civilians. All in the name of a single goal: a caliphate in the northeast of the country.

“So far, 18 people, including children, men, women and pregnant women, have been killed in the attacks,” authorities said, adding that 19 “seriously injured” victims were taken to hospital in the regional capital Maiduguri. kamikaze carrying a child on his back detonated bombs among guests at a wedding, Nahum Kenneth Daso, spokesman for the Borno police, told AFP. “The first bomb explosion occurred in Gwoza around 3pm, triggered by a female suicide bomber in the middle of a wedding,” confirmed Barkindo Saidu, head of the local emergency services, in a report. And while funeral prayers were being celebrated for the victims of the wedding attack, another female suicide bomber “blown herself up, causing many casualties,” the report reads. A few minutes later, near the city’s general hospital, there was an explosion “of another bomb by a teenager”, added Saidu. A member of the anti-jihadist militia assisting the army in the city reported that two of his comrades and a soldier were also killed in another suicide attack on a security post, but this news has so far not been confirmed by a source official.



In recent times, suicide attacks had become rare in Nigeria, with jihadist fighters choosing other modes of action such as kidnapping, killing, looting. Boko Haram conquered Gwoza in 2014 and declared it a caliphate after conquering part of Borno state, but the city was reconquered by the Nigerian army with the help of Chadian forces in 2015. The jihadist group nevertheless continues to launch attacks from the mountains above the city, on the border with Cameroon, and to carry out incursions into the area killing men and kidnapping women who venture out of the city. The jihadist violence, which has lasted for 15 years, caused more than 40,000 deaths and approximately two million displaced people in the north-east of the country.