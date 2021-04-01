A protester behind a barricade formed in the protests in Yangon, Myanmar, this Saturday. STRINGER / Reuters

Today marks two months in Myanmar since the coup that has brought a military junta back to power. The Army had promised to have a new Government formed by this time. Instead, ancient Burma is slipping dangerously into civil war. Far from the order and democracy that its new strongman, Min Aung Hlaing, promises to defend, the spiral of increasingly serious violence has already accumulated more than 500 deaths due to the firing of the police and the armed forces against protesters protesting against the new dictatorship. The weekend saw the bloodiest day, with 114 fatalities. Thousands of people flee to the border with Thailand or India.

The situation threatens to get complicated. This weekend, the army launched an airstrike on minority Karen villages on the border. Numerous foreign embassies have asked their citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. The political opposition lacks a clear plan or options. At least three of the oldest guerrillas, among the dozens settled in Myanmar, have warned that they will side with citizens to fight if the military continues the bloodbath. The self-styled civilian government made up of a group of elected deputies has applauded the decision, after calling on the ethnic militias to “join forces” against the coup junta.

Despite the brutality of the Tatmadaw, the Burmese army, the protesters continue their resistance. Protests continue to fill the streets; the population remains united in its opposition to the dictatorship. Young people, having tasted freedom, do not want to lose it.

Abroad initiatives are beginning to be taken to beat the military in their interests. To the sanctions that the United States has imposed against the powerful conglomerates of the Army, which control a good part of the national economy, has been added Japan, which has suspended the delivery of new aid while the junta continues in power. Other international firms have canceled their operations in the former Burma. The UK has also cut, at least partially, its business with military interests.

But the European Union has yet to take significant steps, beyond symbolic condemnations. You must take concrete steps. Their companies, make sure they do not undertake business that could benefit the board. And all countries, pressure Myanmar’s neighbors not to repatriate refugees seeking asylum there. The citizens of ancient Burma risk their lives in their resistance. They deserve, and need, international support.