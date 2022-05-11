Home page World

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

According to a study, the risk of infection with the corona virus also depends on your own blood group. A blood group therefore tends towards the superspreader.

Munich/Lausanne – The company’s focus has shifted fully to the Russia-Ukraine war. No matter where you go, you get the impression that the corona virus is becoming a minor matter in many places, although only in Germany on May 3rd were 113,522 new corona infections found within 24 hours. These are numbers that would have caused a collective state of emergency in the past.

Infections with the corona virus: blood groups should be a deciding factor

News from the private environment that people have been infected with the insidious virus a third time is no longer uncommon for many people. But who gets infected more often? Can these people be narrowed down? A study has now examined the connection between blood groups and the risk of infection. The study, called ABO Blood Group Incompatibility Protects Against SARS-CoV-2 Transmission, appeared in the scientific journal frontiers in microbiology, which is based in French-speaking Switzerland. In the study, 333 couples and their infections among each other were examined.

The authors of the study have shown that “if the virus comes from infecting someone who has blood types A, B, or AB, they have a hard time infecting someone who has antibodies to A and B — and those are people with blood group 0,” he explained Berlin immunologist Prof. Andreas Radbruch picture. This means that people with blood group 0 are less likely to get corona. The risk of contracting the virus is lower.

According to Radebruch, this has a plausible reason. Because: People with blood group 0 could only get blood donated from the same group. Therefore, these people would be the least likely to become infected with a corona virus. Conversely, someone with blood type O is more likely to “superspreader” since his or her blood can be donated to people of all other blood types. According to the study, infections between people whose blood types do not match are much less common.

Infections with the corona virus: The risk of infection is related to blood groups

Who can donate blood to whom also decides on the risk of infection. broken wheel finds this “not at all surprising”, since this mechanism “has already been proven for other viruses”. But that doesn’t mean that people with the same blood group can’t infect each other. (pm)