Big astronomical events this one awaits us month of may 2023. In this fifth period of the year you will be able to enjoy planetary conjunctions, meteor showers and an impressive penumbral lunar eclipse which for the only occasion has been called a blood eclipse by experts.

Despite the fact that some of the astronomical events that we have mentioned occur during a large part of the year. In this month the most expected events are the blood moon eclipse and the Eta Aquarids meteor shower.

It should be noted that the blood eclipse will be accompanied by the birth of the Flower Moon, which will be covered by a slight reddish hue resulting from the lunar eclipse that will be taking place at the same time.

The penumbral eclipse and Luna de las Flores will be recorded on May 5 and under the best correct environmental conditions, it is expected that from 11:30 p.m. the moon will begin to turn a reddish tone.

Unfortunately, this blood eclipse cannot be seen in America, because according to NASA predictions, the event can only be seen in northern European and African countries.

Astronomical events of May 2023