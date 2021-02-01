THE Regional Transfusion Center is running a ‘Donate blood, for the love of art’ campaign, where Blood donors during February 1 to 6 will receive free admissions to Malaga’s museums.

The admissions will allow free access during the month of February to all the museums and cultural spaces participating in this initiative including: Museo Picasso Malaga, Museo Casa Natal de Picasso, Center Pompidou Malaga, Russian Museum Collection, Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga, the Alcazaba, Gibralfaro Castle, the Cathedral Museum and the Interactive Music Museum MIMMA.

This initiative by the Transfusion Center, the Junta and Malaga City Council is part of the activities to thank donors for their invaluable help, especially during the current ‘difficult times caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.’

Donations can be made at the Transfusion Center, located on the grounds of the Civil Hospital, from this Monday to Friday 5, from 9 am to 2 pm, and 5pm to 9 pm, and on Saturday 6, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Donations can also be made at the mobile units that will be traveling to the district of Puerto de la Torre this Monday, and to the town of Velez-Málaga from this Monday to Wednesday.

Mobile units will be in Torre del Mar at the end of the week, on Thursday and Friday.