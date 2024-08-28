Ciudad Juarez.- Relatives of the clown Perlita are asking the community of Juarez for support in donating blood as she is in poor health.

The request was made on the official social networks of Payasos Balín and Perlita.

“Hello followers, friends, clients and family, today is when we need you the most, my mother Perlita is in very bad health and we need blood donors, we would appreciate it with all our hearts, you can contact Balin at 6565332218.

Atte: little pearl (Naty)

Thank you for all your prayers and messages of support ️️”.