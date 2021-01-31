The Almuñécar Social Services councilor, María del Carmen Reinoso, has put out an urgent call for blood donations as stocks are running low.

The alert came from the Blood Transfusion Center in Granada owing to the heavy demand on hospitals.

The mobile transfusion team will be in Almuñécar on Thursday the 4th and will be located inside Plaza Mayor building (behind Carbonnel’s) and receiving donors between 10.00h and 14.00h, and then from 17.00h to 21.00h.

This drive, which counts on the collaboration of the Blood Donor Association from Almuñécar, welcomes anybody of 18 or over, in a good state of health.

