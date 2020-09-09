Between the heat wave this summer and the health restrictions which have changed “the lifestyle of the whole population”, the director of the collection of the French Blood Establishment Hervé Meinrad deplores a lack of nearly 10,000 bags of blood compared to last year at the same time.

“We have a very low stock. We are worried about this re-entry period”, alert Hervé Meinrad, director of the collection of the French Blood Establishment, this Wednesday on franceinfo. “Today, we have 87,000 pockets”, is “almost 10,000 pockets” less than last year during the same period. According to him, donors did not rush during the summer, especially because of the coronavirus epidemic which “changes the lifestyle of the whole population”. Hervé Meinrad calls for “mobilization” for “that we can meet all the needs to serve all patients in hospitals”.

franceinfo: Are the reserves particularly low this coming back?

Herve Meinrad : Yes, we have a very low stock. Today, we have 87,000 bags, so it’s a lot less than last year, when we had almost 10,000 more bags in stock at the same time. We had a continuous decrease in our stock during the summer and it remains at very low levels today. This is why we are worried about this back-to-school period.

How do you explain this decrease?

It is the context of this year which is particular. We had a little lower attendance during the summer. The heatwave discouraged a number of people. And then, we have a health establishment activity which was a little higher during the month of August than what we usually see. These two phenomena put together lead to this situation of a stock which is very low at the beginning of September.

Has the fear of Covid also discouraged some donors? Yet you have put in place health measures …

Yes, we have put in place all the necessary sanitary measures: the wearing of a mask for all people who are on site, distancing measures, reinforced hygiene measures, the possibility of making an appointment to limit the number of people present at the same time. So there is no need to worry about coming to our collections.

I think the pandemic is changing the lifestyle of the entire population. People may be less inclined to come and donate blood.Herve Meinradto franceinfo

Has the epidemic also led to the cancellation of certain collections, especially in businesses?

Yes, 80% of our collections are mobile collections, and there are times of the year like the one we are starting today, when a quarter of these mobile collections are organized in businesses or in universities. And today, we have difficulties in organizing these collections. This is fully understood with the development of teleworking, the organization of flows in companies or the closure of certain activities in universities. All of this makes it difficult to be welcomed today in these circles. We therefore have a risk on a large number of our collections this fall.

Why is it so important to rebuild these stocks?

Because activity in hospitals will resume more intensively on this return, so we must be able to meet all the needs to serve all patients in hospitals. And for that, we need to have a stock that is greater than 100,000 bags of blood to be able to function calmly and normally. That’s why we call for mobilization.