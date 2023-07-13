Of Maurice Tucci

The results from the observatory AVIS

– Adolescence laboratory on a sample of students between 13 and 19 years old. In addition to «belenophobia», the young fear even the sight of blood. And 10% still say they are not interested

According to the data National Blood Centerin 2022 blood donors in Italy – there were 1,660,227, up 0.4% on the previous year. With 2,497,773 units of red blood cells collected, Italy is therefore confirmed self-sufficient in blood collection

while we are still far from achieving self-sufficiency in the collection of plasma (the liquid part of the blood), essential for the production of life-saving drugs such as albumin and immunoglobulin, so we have to import about 25% of the stocks of this type of medicine from abroad.

The donor population ages If the general picture is overall positive (the understandable decline recorded during the Covid years is also recovering), by analyzing the data in depth what is worrying is the progressive aging of the donor population, which does not seem to correspond to an adequate generational turnover. Altogether donors aged 18-45 experienced a 2% decline in one year and the 18 to 45 age group went from 1,089,510 donors in 2012 (63% of the total) to 866,112 in 2021 (52% of the total); always in this age group, in the last 10 years new donors have decreased by 24%. See also The app that facilitates the fight against antibiotic resistance (even in middle and low-income countries)

“Propensity” of young people in decline But there is more: what the propensity of very young people to become blood donors at the permitted age (18 years) also appears to be declining. The figure emerges from the observatory that AVIS And Adolescent Lab have been going on for over ten years (on a nationally representative sample of students from the age group 13-19 years) precisely with the aim of taking the pulse of the forthcoming donors. Until the pandemic



the percentage of those who said they intended to become a donor (certainly or probably) had remained stable and around 50% (with 10% certainly against it and 40% who said they hadn’t yet considered the thing). Since Covid, things have changed.

In 2021 there was a first decline of donors in pectore by about 7% but, above all, the very recent data from the 2023 edition of the survey show a further significant drop, bringing potential donors to 38%. A drop determined in particular by a sharp decline in the older ones who in the immediate post-pandemic had all in all “held on”. And, if the percentage of those who say they “have not yet thought about it” remains overall similar to the past, the “certainly not” jump to 31.4%. See also Food disorders. Sos of patients: "Save the center that treated us"

The reasons What are the reasons? If the opponents because “not interested in the thing” are a reasonable and physiological 10%, 21% indicate fear of the needle (belenophobia) and the sight of blood as the reason for the “no”. With all the sympathy for an adolescence that appears increasingly fragile from all points of view (a test at school that went badly is enough to throw them into a panic), the “excuse” of fear of the needle is still perplexing. Even considering that we are dealing with a generation of adolescents who have never been so tattooed and “pierced” as the current one, who willingly submit – for looks – to the “torment” of the needle.

Loredana Petronepsychologist and psychotherapist at the University of Chieti, explains: «Unfortunately young people (but not only young people) demonstrate less and less empathy towards others. Focused on themselves, they fail little and badly to identify themselves in the situation of another person and much less of the community. The model of society we have created certainly does not help to generate feelings of generosity and solidaritybut a share of responsibility also comes from having transferred more and more relationships on the webwhere “the other from oneself” is perceived for one’s own use and consumption». See also What is blood gas analysis, the test to which Pope Francis was subjected

Geographical differences and awareness campaign And speaking of empathy, perhaps it will be just a cliché of the “heart in hand”, but it is interesting to observe that, s



i even in the generalized decline, girls and adolescents of the South (males and females) are clearly the most willing to donate blood. To try to reverse this trend, AVIS has recently launched a new communication campaign entitled «Get involved, donate blood», as an invitation to overcome passive attitudes with a constructive and socially useful approach, which is aimed precisely at a very young target, between 18 and 25 years old.

And he’s optimistic Giampietro Briolanational AVIS president: «We must be able to engage young people by providing them with strong and convincing motivation why it is important to become a blood donor and why it is worth overcoming the small fears they may have in facing the blood sample for the first time. I’m sure that, if we know how to strike the right chords, we will have great and precious allies in young people».