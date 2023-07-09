Blood Donation | Sex between men will soon no longer be an obstacle to donating blood

Currently, sex between men causes a temporary four-month restriction on donating blood.

Pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea presentthat the temporary ban on donating blood after sex between men would be removed.

In addition, sex with a new, changed or multiple sex partners would cause a four-month temporary handover ban. The new criterion would apply to all blood donors, regardless of gender and sexual behavior.

Fimea’s new regulation on blood service operations is supposed to enter into force on October 1.