Blood Donation | Sex between men will soon no longer be an obstacle to donating blood

July 9, 2023
Currently, sex between men causes a temporary four-month restriction on donating blood.

Pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea presentthat the temporary ban on donating blood after sex between men would be removed.

In addition, sex with a new, changed or multiple sex partners would cause a four-month temporary handover ban. The new criterion would apply to all blood donors, regardless of gender and sexual behavior.

Currently, sex between men causes a temporary four-month restriction on donating blood, whether it is a new sexual partner or not.

Fimea’s new regulation on blood service operations is supposed to enter into force on October 1.

