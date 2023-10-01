Blood Donation | Sex between men will soon no longer be an obstacle to donating blood – the order comes into force today and will be put into practice during the rest of the year

The purpose of the change is to harmonize and clarify the practices of temporary bans. In the past, sex between men has resulted in a four-month ban, regardless of whether the partner is new or not.

Men’s sex between people will no longer automatically mean a temporary ban on donating blood. Fimea’s regulation of the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center on the change in the suitability criteria for blood donation enters into force today.

The order outlines that sex with a new, changed or multiple sex partners causes a four-month handover ban, regardless of gender. Previously, sex between men caused a four-month ban regardless of whether the partner was new or not.

The change must be put into practice within three months of the order coming into force, i.e. there is time until the end of the year. The Blood Service of the Red Cross says that the day of introduction will be announced once the schedule is confirmed.

“The change will be put into practice as soon as possible, by the end of the year at the latest. Implementation requires changes to information systems,” says Veripalvelu’s director of communications and personnel Willy Toiviainen.

Fine announced of the new regulation in August.

In May in its statement request Fimea justified the change proposal with the epidemiological situation of blood-borne diseases, the coverage of donor infection testing and the information gathered from the practices of other countries. The purpose is to harmonize and clarify the practices of temporary bans.

Blood service by the barrier to blood donation caused by sex between men has often been perceived as unfair and discriminatory. The service stresses that the ban has always been based on a medical risk assessment and infectious disease statistics.

Twenty countries in Europe have abandoned discriminatory blood donation practices related to sexual orientation or gender identity. In Finland, the caution periods related to sexual behavior in donating blood have been eased earlier in 2014 and 2021.

In July it was reported that everyone who gave a statement on the motion by the deadline thought it was justified and supported it. For example, the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) considered in its statement that removing restrictions on sex between men can increase the number of donors and promote equality.

“The safety of blood products can be managed with the general, gender-independent restriction of sexual contact proposed by Veripalvenu, where a four-month temporary ban on donation is determined for new, changed and multiple sex partners,” THL’s statement said.

Human rights organization Seta pointed out that the change does not take into account the diversity of relationships and the fact that some people live permanently in a relationship of more than two people, where the parties do not have sexual contact outside of this relationship.

Blood service by currently less than half of blood donors are men. The blood service needs more men as donors, because men can donate blood more often than women and they have a significantly larger iron reserve than women, which can withstand donating blood better.