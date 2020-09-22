The observation is repeated everywhere in France: the blood reserves are very insufficient. They currently amount to 82,000 bags of blood, unheard of for 10 years. To meet the needs, you need at least 10,000 donors per day. The volunteers are mobilizing. “I saw poster campaigns on the Internet, I thought it was a good time to do it“, explains one of them.”People I have known have used blood donation, I tell myself it’s not much“, says another.



The French Blood Establishment needs all donations, and is looking primarily for universal donors. “Mostly O groups, B groups, and negative A group“, specifies Geneviève Woimant, doctor in charge of the donation house in Cabanel (Paris). During confinement, transfusion requests were reduced due to the reduction in road accidents and the postponement of non-urgent operations. Today, interventions are on the rise again, compounded by the difficulties in finding collection points.

