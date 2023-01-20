Today, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the IMSS will hold the Altruistic Donation Day, in the Central Blood Bank located within the Western National Medical Center (CMNO) on Avenida Belisario Dominguez.

The

donors Those who come will be able to carry out the entire process in less than an hour.

“If only 1 percent of Mexicans did it once a year (the donatedn), we would have enough supply in hospitals to deal with both scheduled surgeries and all kinds of accidents,” explained the director of the Bank, Rafael Magaña Duarte.

To donate Any person between the ages of 18 and 75 can attend, who have not presented symptoms of no disease during the previous two weeks, and that they have also not ingested medication five days before.