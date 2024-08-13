A medical study published by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection identified three main motivational factors that contribute to individuals’ willingness to donate blood in the United Arab Emirates, including awareness of the importance of blood donation, a sense of moral duty, and the religious dimension.

The study showed that repeat donation is a feature in most of the target groups, as the study showed that the rate of repeat donation constitutes 71% of the total donors, while first-time donors recorded 30% of the total participants in the study.

The study, published on the website of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, confirmed that blood donation is a crucial element in healthcare systems around the world, ensuring the availability of blood for life-saving medical treatments and procedures.

The study recommended the importance of continuing to evaluate the effectiveness of current initiatives and proposing targeted strategies to recruit new donors and retain existing donors, with a special focus on less common or critical blood types such as (O negative).

The study provided valuable insights to improve blood donation initiatives in the UAE, and provided findings that form the basis for enhancing awareness and participation in this vital area of ​​healthcare.