Blood clots after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine … and America answers

The highest American health authority said that it had not yet found a “causal” link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 and blood clots, while the European Medicines Regulatory Authority said it was studying the matter after recording four possible cases.

The US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement, “At the present time, we have not found a causal relationship with the vaccination and continue our investigation and evaluation of these cases.”

The regulatory agency stated that it was aware that “a small number of individuals” in the United States suffered from blood clots and low levels of platelets in the blood after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“Both cases could have different causes,” she said in her statement. “We will keep public opinion informed as we progress further.”

The European Medicines Regulatory Authority said it was studying blood clots after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after recording four cases, including one death.

The authority stated that its safety committee “has started studying reports to verify cases of blood clots after vaccination.”

She added that three cases were recorded in the United States and the fourth during clinical trials at an unspecified location. The European Union has authorized the use of the vaccine, but has not started vaccination with it.