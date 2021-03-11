NAfter reports of isolated serious illnesses after vaccinations, Denmark is suspending the use of the Astra-Zeneca corona vaccine as a precaution. Germany’s northern neighbor announced on Thursday that it would temporarily refrain from using the British-Swedish company’s preparation for 14 days. The reason for this are reports of severe cases of blood clots in people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, said the Danish health administration. These should now be examined more closely. The authority, like Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, spoke of a precautionary measure.

Among the reported cases, one relates to a death in Denmark, it said. At this point in time, however, it was not yet possible to determine whether there was a connection between the vaccine and blood clots. Do not reject the Astra Zeneca vaccine, but suspend administration. It is well documented that the drug is both safe and effective. But one has to respond to reports of possible serious side effects. Most of the side effects are mild, such as fever or headache, wrote the Danish Medicines Agency.

After the announcement in Copenhagen, the non-EU countries Norway and Iceland also decided to temporarily stop the use of Astra-Zeneca’s preparation. France’s Health Minister Oliver Véran said on Thursday evening that Europe, France and Germany are currently of the opinion that there is no excessive risk. “We monitor, we watch,” he added.

EMA response

The European Medicines Agency, EMA, on Thursday, citing its safety committee, said “the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks and the vaccine can still be administered while investigations into cases of thromboembolic events continue”. The position of the EMA Security Committee PRAC was that the benefits of the vaccine would continue to outweigh the risks and that the vaccine could continue to be administered while the investigation of the cases continued.

So far, around 122,000 people in Norway have received the Astra Zeneca fabric. You are asked by the Norwegian Health Institute FHI not to worry unnecessarily. If a link between the vaccine and blood clots is found, it would be an extremely rare side effect, it said in a release from the authorities.

At first, Astra-Zeneca was cautious. One is aware of the Danish decision, said a company spokesman. “The safety of the vaccine has been extensively investigated in phase III clinical studies and the peer-reviewed data confirm that the vaccine is generally well tolerated.”

Federal government is waiting

The federal government referred to ongoing investigations at EU level. As things stand, there is still no evidence that the Danish death is causally related to a corona vaccination, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Berlin.