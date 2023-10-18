Of Health editorial team

40-45% of treated patients recover, for the others a step forward has now been made: possible predictive biomarkers of response to treatment have been identified. The time elapsed before relapse is important

CAR-T therapies represent one of the biggest innovations in recent years for the treatment of blood cancers. They are essentially based on a procedure that allows you to make T lymphocytes, an important component of our immune system, capable of attacking tumors. To achieve this objective, a blood sample is taken from the patient, from which the T lymphocytes are selected they are then engineered in the laboratory so that they express the CAR receptor on their surface (Chimeric Antigen Receptor), responsible for recognizing the CD19 antigen present on neoplastic cells. Once reinfused into the patient, the engineered T lymphocytes, or CAR-T cells, can target and destroy tumor cells. CAR-T-based therapy has been successfully applied to some types of hematological malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin lymphomas and lymphoblastic leukemias, in patients who have not responded or responded incompletely to conventional therapies. The problem that there is a significant portion of subjects who do not even respond to CAR-T therapiesor only partially responds.

Healing for 40-45% of patients Now a new study coordinated by Paolo Corradinidirector of the complex hematology structure of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, in collaboration with the Humanitas Institute of Rozzano, clarified some important aspects of these lack of therapeutic responses, opening interesting perspectives, both for clinical practice and for research. CAR-Ts are offered to patients with lymphomas who have a disease relapse after conventional treatments and no longer have therapeutic alternatives: 40-45% of subjects subjected to this therapy survive in the long term, that is, alive and in remission after a year and cured, because late relapses, beyond one year, are very rare events – says Corradini -. It remains for the problem of 55-60% of the remaining subjects do not respond to CAR-T tests, or responds only partially and has a new short-term relapse. Hence the research project, carried out with the statistics and pathological anatomy experts of the INT, in collaboration with the group of Carmelo Carlo Stella of the Humanitas Institute, dedicated to the analysis of possible predictive biomarkers of response to CAR-T. The results of the study, which involved a total of 51 patients, are published in the magazine British Journal of Haematology

. See also Are pregnant women who don't get vaccinated against Covid good or bad?

Possible options for disease progression From the analysis of this fairly large sample of patients, some fundamental data emerged: the first that a level of tumor-free circulating DNA above a certain threshold, identified in the study, predicts a poor response to CAR-T therapy – adds Corradini -. This result is particularly important because drugs are currently available, such as immune checkpoint inhibitor antibodies or bispecific antibodies (such as glofitamab) which could modulate the response in some patients, if identified early. A very encouraging result, which however depends crucially on the type of therapeutic failure: if the patient has never responded to CAR-T, and therefore undergoes a clear progression, unfortunately there are no effective therapeutic options. However, the case of a patient who had was different a partial response to CAR-T and in which perhaps the disease progresses after a few months – clarifies the expert -: in this case the disease is better controlled, obtaining better response and longer survival if, concomitantly, some immunological treatment is done, or even chemotherapy or radiotherapy. This is the second important result we have obtained, which confirms what has already emerged from other studies. See also The radiology of the future, the 50th Sirm Congress is underway

The results of the study Also relevant for clinical outcomes the time that passes from CAR-T treatment to disease progression. Let’s take the example of a patient who responds to CAR-T for four months, and then undergoes disease progression again: if a bi-specific antibody is subsequently intervened, his probability of responding to the treatment is decidedly higher than a subject who progresses after 30 days and therefore shows a very short response or even no response at all – adds Corradini -. It leads us to consider the first as a partially immune-sensitive disease and the second as a completely immune-resistant disease. All these data, considered together, suggest that the clinical outcome ultimately depends on multiple variables, many of which still remain unknown, even if research is gradually shedding light on some fundamental mechanisms. In conclusion, we have a positive message: in this latest work, we show that Patients who relapse after CAR-T therapy still have a 30% chance of two-year survival – concludes the hematologist -. It may seem like a limited number, but it must be considered that these are patients who previously would have had a very rapid decline in their clinical situation. The goal of our research now is be able to identify in advance the share of patients who are most likely to respond to CAR-T therapy and the portion that would instead be better sent directly to therapy with bispecific antibodies, with a view to increasingly personalizing oncological treatments. See also Fertility is served, nutrition rules for those looking for a child