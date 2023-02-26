Within hours of launch, gamers are already widely criticizing technical problems and monetization system inside Blood Bowl 3pushing the team Cyanide to answer and try to reassure minds on the subject, which is still considered “sensitive”.

“The functionality of the games is our top priority and you can rest assured that we will do our best to fix all bugs or problematic elements detected as soon as possible,” Cyanide said in a message to the public.

At the moment, Blood Bowl 3 has almost 1000 user reviews on Steam with a “mostly negative” rating, with only 27% of reviews being positive. The main topics of the criticisms are above all the technical state in which the game is at launch, with several bugs and inconsistent detected by the players, and the concern for the season pass, microtransactions and general monetization.

This led Cyanide to respond promptly, first of all ensuring support and correction of technical problems and then trying to clarify the future of content and related monetization. The team reportedly hopes for a future with ongoing updates for Blood Bowl 3 and constant evolution.

“We’d like to talk about monetization and we understand this is a sensitive topic, but we believe our system is fair“, Cyanide reported, “being optional and understandable”. Regarding the problem that arose with the incorrect distribution of the Brutal Edition, the team will proceed with a fix as soon as possible.

Basically, it seems that many players have gotten the brutal edition of Blood Bowl 3 despite not having purchased it: in this case, Cyanide will remove the connected cosmetic items but not the 1000 Warpstones received, which will therefore remain in the possession of the players, while those who had actually purchased these editions will receive 250 extra Warpstones.

To learn more about the game, we refer you to our review of Blood Bowl 3 published just yesterday.