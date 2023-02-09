Blood Bowl 3 pays tribute to Super Bowl 2023 with his new trailer, accompanied in this case too by an abundant amount of details about the game. Now there is very little left to launch, set for February 23 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch!

Announced in May 2019, Blood Bowl 3 is therefore about to finally reach its goal, and seems to have very clear ideas: the historical structure of the series appears consolidated and enriched on various fronts, while the match sequences have never been so spectacular and gruesome.

“While the US media is focused on the annual finale of the football playoffs scheduled for this Sunday, the most watched sporting event of the Cabal Vision, the Blood Bowl, is already in full swing with the epic match between the Barons of Bogenhafen and the Greenskins of Thunder Valley,” reads the press release.

“The first half was fierce, with Orcs and Trolls who flexed their muscles to prevail on the pitch. More heads have been caught (or crushed) than balls! Famed Blood Bowl announcers Jim and Bob are here to give us live updates on second half action!”

“With the rules updated to the latest edition of the legendary board game, Blood Bowl 3 is its fantastic video game adaptation.”

“At launch the game will contain 12 factions – four of which will be playable for the first time in a Blood Bowl video game – each with unique features and related content, single-player and multiplayer modes, and a never-before-seen level of customization.”

“Every 3 months will start one new season which will bring new unlockable rewards in the Blood Pass and a new playable faction.”