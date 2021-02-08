Blood Bowl 3 launches August 2021 on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch, publisher Nacon has announced.

For the uninitiated, Blood Bowl was originally a tabletop miniatures game released by Games Workshop back in the ’80s. It’s set in a version of the Warhammer Fantasy Universe where the many opposing races have decided to lay down their arms and settle their differences by trying to score touchdowns.

News of the updated release window for Blood Bowl 3 comes alongside a Superbowl-style advert for Bugman’s Beer, below:

Blood Bowl 3 launches with 12 teams, each with their own pitch and cheerleaders, and campaign and multiplayer modes.

The 12 teams are: